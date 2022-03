In recent days, conflict has enveloped eastern Ukraine. In the midst of this aggression, people are fleeing their homes with only what they can carry and heading to the western portion of their country where it is currently safer.

In Western Ukraine and Poland, TBM ministry partners are meetings needs as women and children seek refuge. They are also facing housing children from orphanages that are being abandoned.

You can deliver help, hope and healing in the middle of this crisis. Our trusted ministry partners in Ukraine are seeking prayer and assistance. TBM has a small window where assistance can get to leaders who are serving.

By giving financially, you are making it possible for ministries to provide:

Church-based shelters in more than four locations in Ukraine and Poland. Four of those shelters are in Lviv, Ukraine and Chelm, Zelow, and Bialystok in Poland. For security reasons, TBM is not publishing the locations of the other shelters.

Food for families

Water for Ukrainians fleeing the conflict

Clothing for those who left their homes quickly with little

Please pray for Ukraine. This situation is serious and has many ramifications around the world. Pray for those who are being impacted by the conflict as well as those who are caught in the middle of it. Pray for a movement of God throughout the region.

Today, you transform a life in the middle this conflict.



When you give, select "International Relief" to support ministry in Ukraine. Since 1967, TBM has delivered help, hope and healing to hurting people in the most difficult days of their lives. The ministry has transformed the lives of millions after disasters through mass feeding efforts, volunteer chainsaw crews, shower/laundry teams, chaplains and more.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Where are the efforts TBM is supporting? TBM is making it possible for churches in more than four locations to serve as shelter for Ukrainians impacted by the war. Four of those locations are Chelm, Bialystok and Zelow in Poland, and Lviv, Ukraine. For security purposes, TBM is not releasing the other locations at this time. In each of these locations, TBM-supported churches are offering food, water, shelter, prayer and encouragement to refugees as they seek to share God's love.

Which campaign do I give to? To specifically support Ukraine relief, select International Relief. When you do so, your donation will support crucial ministry to people impacted by the war. No administrative fees are taken out of your donation to this fund.

Is TBM confident it can get resources to the people who need it? Yes. TBM has a trusted network of partners in Poland and Ukraine. In many ways, Poland is functioning as it normally does and the flow of resources and accountability is smooth. In Ukraine, the flow of resources is more difficult but possible through trusted, established sources who are carrying out ministry. TBM staff is in the country ensuring funds get to where they need to go to accomplish ministry.